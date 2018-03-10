BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 0 – Floriana 0

Floriana came into this match looking to build some momentum following their comfortable win against Mosta. In addition, they were conscious that a win in this match could see them climb fourth in the table. Nicolas Chiesa made just one change to the team that started against Mosta. Sebastian Nayar took Dylan Grima’s place.

On the other hand, Senglea had to try to get something from the match in order to move closer to safety. Pablo Favaretto decided to make five changes in his starting line-up. Steve Bonnici, Ian Azzopardi, Hubert Vella, Brian Volpini and Peter Sammut replaced Braga Gregori, Gonzalo Leyton, Nicolas Palmieri, Randal Vella and Gonzalo Virano.

The first half was mediocre with neither team showing any real urge to win the match. In fact, both sides shared possession inside the centre of the pitch.

Senglea created the first chance of the match after fourteen minutes. Ivan Paz hit a shot from a free-kick that was neutralised by Ini Etim Akpan.

Floriana replied on the 19th minute. From a corner, Maurizio Vella delivered a cross towards Enrico Pepe whose header was saved by Matthew Farrugia.

Akpan had to be alert in order to deny Senglea on the 35th minute. Brian Volpini fired a low shot from a free-kick that was parried for a corner by Floriana’s custodian.

Six minutes later, Vella saw his shot from distance being saved by Farrugia without much difficulty.

Chiesa decided to substitute Michele Paolucci with Dylan Grima prior to the commencement of the second half in his attempts to improve Floriana’s performance. However, the game kept on being played on a slow tempo with neither side risking anything.

On the 52nd minute, Sebastian Nayar sent a cross in the direction of Juninho Cabral whose effort went over.

The greens hit back on the 65th minute. Cabral’s shot from the edge of the penalty area took a deflection off a defender and ended up slightly wide.

Favaretto’s side threatened for the first time during the second half on the 72nd minute. Following a cross by Paz, Brian Volpini headed the ball off target.

Three minutes later, Cabral sent a powerful drive from distance that ended up high.

Paz went close on the 80th minute. The Argentine found space and fired a shot from distance that was saved by Akpan.

The last opportunity on goal was created by Floriana on the 86th minute. Emerson Marcellina received a cross inside the penalty area and headed the ball over.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Jonathan Bondin, Steve Bonnici, Sergio Uyi, Ian Azzopardi, Matias Garzia, Hubert Vella, Ivan Paz, Brian Volpini, Terence Vella (Braga Gregori- 90), Peter Sammut (Gonzalo Virano – 86)

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan (Matthew Grech – 85), Sebastian Nayar, Enrico Pepe, Steve Pisani, Maurizio Vella, Juninho Cabral, Jurgen Pisani, Michele Paolucci (Dylan Grima – 45), Alex Cini, Mario Fontanella, Emerson Marcelina

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Mitchel Scerri

Fourth Official: Glen Tonna

Yellow Cards: Matias Garzia (Senglea), Steve Pisani (Floriana), Enrico Pepe (Floriana), Jonathan Bondin (Senglea)

BOV Player of the Match: Ivan Paz (Senglea)