[WATCH] Croatian footballer Bruno Boban collapses and dies during a match

Bruno Boban was hit in the chest from close range during Marsonia's meeting with Slavonija Pozega in the Croatian Third Football League.

The 25-year-old appeared to be fine at first but seconds later he collapsed and appeared to lose consciousness.

Players and medics rushed on field to Boban's aid.

Medics tried to revive him for 40 minutes, to no avail.

Boban was pronounced dead on the pitch, although his cause of death is yet to be announced.

The team paid tribute to Boban on Facebook, saying all players and staff "express deep condolences to the family for this tragic loss."

Boban’s death comes just three weeks after the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori sent shockwaves through the football world.

Astori passed away in his sleep the night before a Serie A match with Udinese.

(Warning, the following video contains graphic images that may cause distress)