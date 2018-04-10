UEFA Champions League | Manchester City 1 (1) – Liverpool 2 (5)

Jurgen Klopp's side claimed a famous victory to book their place in the semi-finals, with Mohamed Salah's record-breaking goal cancelling out Gabriel Jesus' early opener before Roberto Firmino struck the winner at the Etihad Stadium.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg at Anfield and fresh from Saturday's bitter defeat to Manchester United, City made a lightning start in their quest for a famous comeback, with Jesus netting in only the second minute.

The home side totally dominated the first half but were denied a second by fine margins, with Bernardo Silva hitting the post and Leroy Sane seeing a goal harshly ruled out for offside.

Furious with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz's decisions, Guardiola raced onto the pitch at half-time to confront the official and was promptly ordered to watch the remainder of the match from the stands.

Salah compounded City's frustrations with a simple finish 56 minutes in, becoming the first Liverpool player to score eight times in a single Champions League or European Cup season, and Firmino pounced on a Kyle Walker error to seal their passage to the last four and match his team-mate's record tally.