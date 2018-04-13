BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – Lija Athletic 1

The Spartans created the first opportunity on goal after six minutes. Julian Galea’s shot from the edge of the penalty area was saved by Luke Bonnici.

Ħamrun threatened Lija once more on the 22nd minute. Arthur Faria Machado’s effort was blocked by Lija’s defence. The ball went into the path of Triston Caruana whose effort was parried by Bonnici.

Caruana was denied again by Bonnici on the 31st minute. Ħamrun’s captain hit a shot that was tipped for a corner by Lija’s custodian.

Alex Nilsson sent Ħamrun ahead two minutes into the second half. The Swedish striker received the ball from Faria Machado and fired a shot that gave Bonnici no chance.

Lija hit back on the 67th minute. Raphael Kooh Sohna went on a good run down the left side, but saw his shot being saved by Steve Sultana.

However, Lija scored the equalising goal on the 81st minute. Following a fast counter attack, Erjon Beu went through on goal and placed the ball past Sultana.

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Arthur Faria Machado, Darren Borg, Dale Camilleri, Triston Caruana, Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Alex Nilsson, Tiago Souza De Silveira, Daniel Zerafa, Julian Galea

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Predrag Babic, Abubaker Bello Osagie, Erjon Beu, Clinch McAllister, Kei Hirose, Rafael Kooh Sohna, Aaron Sammut, Ryan Sammut, Daniel Scerri, Ousmane Sidibe

Referee: Sandro Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Peter Abela, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Luke Bonnici (Lija)