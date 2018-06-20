GO and Melita will both offer Premier and Serie A football matches

Melita and GO have pooled their sports television rights together to offer their clients a new premium sports package, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“Starting this August, local sports fans will be able to enjoy the best premium sports package in Europe, thank to new sports channels Total Sports Network (TSN),” the companies said.

“These new channels will be aired on both Melita and GO thanks to a deal struck between both operators.

Subscribers be able to opt for eight new high definition sports channels that will air top flight football including the English Premier League, FA Cup, Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, German Bundesliga, BOV Premier League, Formula 1, Moto GP, tennis and “a host of other sports”.

“We have agreed to pool our rights with GO for the benefit of all our customers who follow sports,” Harald Roesch, Melita CEO was quoted saying. He said that the breadth of premium sports the two networks would be offering was “unparalleled in Europe” and marked another step forward for the company in “delighting its customers”

GO CEO Nikhil Patil said the company was excited to bring TSN to the local market.

“By combining TV broadcast capabilities and the rights of both GO and Melita, customers in Malta and Gozo can now enjoy a richer sports experience,” he said. “This has been a long time request from customers, and we are glad to be in a position to make this happen.”

The two companies said they would separately communicate directly with their customers with further details in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Digital Economy said it was pleased with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two networks.

“After having discussions with Melita and GO, I am glad to announce that an agreement was reached in the best interest of local customers—an agreement which means that local customers and audiences will now enjoy new sports channels which will be aired on Melita and GO. I thank both operators for putting the interest of the customers first and for providing them with a sports package considered as one of the best in Europe,” parliamentary secretary Silvio Schembri said.