Ibrahimovic edging closer to AC Milan return

A second spell at San Siro for the Swedish striker has been mooted for some time, with his exploits in America with the LA Galaxy having kept him on the radar of clubs in Europe, even at 37 years of age.

Ibrahimovic netted 22 times in the 2018 MLS season, earning him the Newcomer of the Year award.

He had suggested that he would be staying on for another 12 months, which was part of his initial agreement with the Galaxy.

It is, however, looking increasingly likely that his spell in the United States will be brought to a close.

It is understood that discussions with Milan are progressing at pace and that a deal could be announced in the next few days.

If suitable terms are put in place, then Ibrahimovic will be heading back to a division he knows well.

Having previously spent time with Milan, Juventus and Inter, the experienced frontman is aware of the challenges posed by Serie A.

He has tasted title glory in the past and will be hoping to push the Rossoneri closer to the crown than they have been since he departed.

Milan last secured domestic dominance with Ibrahimovic on their books in 2010-11 – during a productive loan switch from Barcelona.

They then parted with a talismanic presence in 2012 as he completed a move to ambitious Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

With both parties considered to have unfinished business, a reunion is now on the cards.

It is, however, understood that Ibrahimovic’s arrival will not spell the end for Patrick Cutrone.

A 20-year-old academy graduate enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2017-18, and has another seven goals to his name this term.

It is Milan’s intention to keep him on their books and allow his ongoing development to be aided by working with two proven performers in the shape of Ibrahimovic and Gonzalo Higuain.