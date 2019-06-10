Romania ease past Malta

Malta came into this match looking to obtain a better result than Saturday’s. The Maltese had another difficult task as they had to face Romania who is a side that is looking to keep marching on.

Romania broke the deadlock after 7 minutes. Nicusor Bancu delivered a cross towards George Puscas who slotted the ball past Henry Bonello.

The Romanians nearly added another ten minutes later. Puscas was played through on goal and managed to run past Bonello. However, his final effort stamped off the bar.

Malta replied on the 19th minute. Juan Carbolan won the ball inside the centre of the pitch and ran forward on a fast counter attack. Instead of passing the ball towards one of his team-mates who was in a better position, the youngster decided to shoot the ball and Ciprian Tatarusanu made a comfortable save.

Puscas scored again for Romania on the 29th minute. Claudiu Ceseru exchanged possession with the Palermo forward and the latter drilled a low shot inside the net.

The score became 3-0 on the 34th minute. Alexandru Chipciu fired a thumping shot from distance that stunned Bonello.

Malta hit back on the 37th minute. Effiong fired a low shot from the edge of the penalty area that sailed wide.

Malta started the second half looking to gain some respect and created a promising attack on the 56th minute. Effiong send a diagonal shot that ended up marginally wide.

Romania regrouped immediately and were denied by Bonello on the 64th minute. Alexandru Maxin’s low shot was parried by Malta’s custodian.

Few minutes later, Dennis Man ran inside the penalty area, but found Bonello in his way.

On the 69th minute, Razvan Marin sent a thumping volley from distance that stamped off the upright.

Romania ended up in ten men on the 80th minute as Chipciu was sent off after being shown his second yellow card following a foul on Corbalan.

The visiting team added another goal one minute in the additional time. Dennis Man entered the penalty area before hitting home past Bonello.

Malta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Andrei Agius, Joseph Mbong, Paul Fenech (Jake Grech-60), Rowen Muscat, Juan Carbolan (Luke Montebello-84), Alfred Effiong, Joseph Zerafa, Luke Gambin (Michael Mifsud-67), Zach Muscat

Romania starting line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Lulian Cristea, Lonut Nedelcearu (Cristian Sapunaru-36), Tudor Baluta, Alexandru Chipciu, Ianis Hagi, George Puscas, Nicusor Bancu, Claudiu Ceseru (Dennis Man-65), Razvan Marin, Alexandru Maxim (Dorin Rotariu-74)

Referee: Dennis Higler (Netherlands)

Assistant Referees: Davie Goossens, Joost van Zuilen

Fourth Official: Bas Nijhuis