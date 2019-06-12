Former MFA vice-president Chris Bonnett announces bid for presidency

The former vice-president of the Malta Football Association, Chris Bonnett, will be running for the post of MFA president as Norman Darmanin Demajo’s tenure comes to an end.

A former head of legal at the MFA, Bonnett had resigned from his post to take up the role of UEFA’s integrity officer in Nyon, Switzerland.

The election is set for the 20 July.

The other candidate will be former MFA secretary-general Bjorn Vassallo, appointed to the post when Darmanin Demajo was elected in 2010, who was formerly part of FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s office.

Bonett said he will be discussing proposals for the future of Maltese football, to launch a long-term plan “with all those who have Maltese football at heart” and make necessary and much-needed changes to Maltese football.

“The time is due to open another chapter in the history of Maltese football, a time were the MFA needs to change into a modern association, led in the most transparent way and embracing commercial principles. A new time during which opportunities are presented to our children, fulfilling their aspirations of practising football as a full time profession and making their dream of having a glorious career in the game come true.

“A time during which our national team will make us proud with their performances. I would like to see our clubs being given all the necessary tools to have a professional organization, leading to enjoyable championships and start winning again in Europe,” Bonett said.