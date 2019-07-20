Bjorn Vassallo is new Malta Football Association president

Bjorn Vassallo will be returning back to Maltese football from his post at FIFA after winning the election to become the next president of the Malta Football Association.

Vassallo obtained 61% of the vote in an election held on Saturday morning. His rival Chris Bonett obtained 39%.

There were 139 eligible voters, representing the football clubs and other associations part of the MFA. Vassallo secured 83 votes against Bonett's 54. Two voters did not cast their ballot.

Vassallo had entered the MFA administration in 2009 and occupied the post of CEO and general secretary. Three years ago he moved to FIFA as director of Europe.

Vassallo succeeds Norman Darmanin Demajo.

More to follow.