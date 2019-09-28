BOV Premier League | Gudja United 0 – Floriana 2

Gudja United started the match still unbeaten in the Premier league as they secured four consecutive draws.

Meanwhile, Floriana are also unbeaten. In addition, the Greens are showing that they improved a lot from last season.

Many thought that the match will become an uphill for Floriana on the 22nd minute as they were reduced to ten men. Augusto Rene Caseres was shown a straight red card after committing a serious foul play on the opposing goalkeeper.

However, they remained the best side and scored the opening goal of the match on the 41st minute. Following a through-ball down the left side, Tiago Adan Fonseca slotted the ball behind Aquilina.

Fonseca doubled Floriana’s advantage early into the second half. The Brazilian fired a powerful shot that sailed inside the net.

Following this result, Floriana remain unbeaten in the Premier League. On the other end, this was Gudja’s first defeat of the season.

Gudja United starting line-up: Timothy Aquilina (46’ Jonathan Debono), Jonathan Bondin, Zachary Cassar (62’ Peter Paul Sammut) Dylan Grima (46’ Tariq Al Mahrooqi), Rundell Winchester, Alexandre Santana, Gabriel Mensah, Anderson de Barros, Hubert Vella, Juan Andres Bolano, Justin Grioli.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Ulises Arias (80’ Terence Vella), Brandon Paiber (67’ Clyde Borg), Jurgen Pisani, Augusto Rene Caseres, Alex Cini, Ryan Camenzuli, Tiago Adan Fonseca (73’ Edward Herrera).

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Daniel Portelli

BOV Player of the Match: Tiago Adan Fonseca (Floriana)