Floriana through following a difficult match against stubborn Senglea

Floriana’s goal for this season is definitely to win honours. In light of this, they will be doing their utmost in order to give the FA Trophy a try as well. The Greens made it to this round following a 6-1 win over Melita.

However, they had a tricky test against a side who eliminated none other than Gzira United in their previous round. Despite starting as favourites, Floriana will needed to be on the alert in order to make it to the quarter finals.

Floriana made their intentions clear from the start and nearly scored after four minutes. Diego Venancio’s shot from a free-kick took a deflection off Senglea’s wall and rolled in the direction of Mustapha Muhamadou Beye whose shot was well saved by Matthew Farrugia.

Senglea replied through Jose Wilkson Teixeira. The Brazilian drilled a low shot from the edge of the penalty area that sailed marginally wide.

The Cottonera side were unlucky not to break the deadlock on the 10th minute. Junior Cabral’s delivery was met by Teixeira whose header hit the upright.

On the 25th minute, Ryan Camenzuli of Floriana fired a shot from distance that ended up centimetres wide.

Ten minutes later, Venancio’s effort from a free-kick sailed off target.

This was the last chance of the first half as neither team could find a way past the other during the first forty-five minutes.

Floriana took control of the match during the second half and had multiple chances which they failed to convert into goals.

Vincenzo Potenza’s side lost a golden opportunity to break the deadlock on the 58th minute. Substitute Kristian Keqi was floored inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. However, Venancio’s shot from the eleven metres mark was saved by Matthew Farrugia.

On the 67th minute, Venancio tried his luck from distance, but his shot sailed over.

Floriana went close again on the 73rd minute as Jan Busuttil fired a powerful shot that went off target.

Moments later, it was Brandon Paiber who slightly missed the target as his shot sailed past the side netting.

The Greens dominated the latter stages of the match in their attempts to equalise; however, Senglea held on and the game went into extra-time.

Floriana were unlucky not to score on the 105th minute. Alex Cini’s cross was met by keqi whose header went past Farrugia. However, Sigitas Olberkis positioned himself well and cleared the ball from the goal line.

Senglea were reduced to ten men on the 110th minute as Elvis Sakyi was shown his second yellow card of the match.

Floriana scored the winning goal on the 117th minute. From a free-kick, Venancio fired a powerful strike from distance that gave Farrugia no chance.

Qualification for Floriana was sealed two minutes later as Tiago Fonseca went through on goal and was denied by Farrugia. However, he took hold of the reound and passed the ball towards Paiber who placed the ball inside the net without much difficulty.

Floriana starting line-up: Justin Spiteri, Mustapha Muhamadou Beye, Enzo Ruiz (Jurgen Pisani-107), Diego Venancio, Clyde Borg (Kristian Keqi-45), Jose Ulises Arias, Augusto Caseres (Brandon Paiber-75), Alexander Cini (Terence Vella-116), Jan Busuttil, Ryan Camenzuli, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Connor Zammit (Leighton Grech-104), Sigitas Olberkis, Dejan Debono, Elvis Sakyi, Gonzalo Virano (Jan Tanti-81), Jose Wilkson teixeira, Sean Cipriott, Junior Cabral, Anderson Carneiro Da Nascimento, Marcelo Dias

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann