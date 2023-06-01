Three gold medals in five minutes at Small Nations Games, Malta breaks own record

Malta has shattered its own records at the Small Nations Games, securing an impressive 47 medals thus far.

This achievement marks a significant leap from the 44 medals won two decades ago when the games were also hosted in Malta.

The nation's triumph was further highlighted by an extraordinary feat, as Malta clinched eight gold medals within a mere five minutes.

The golden streak commenced in the morning when the skilled sharpshooter Matthew Grech emerged victorious in the men's double trap competition, claiming the first gold medal for the day.

In the afternoon, three gold medals were bagged in rapid succession.

Swimmer Georgia Bohl conquered the 100m breaststroke, while Kyle Spiteri triumphed in 50 meters freestyle event. Adding to Malta's growing tally, Janet Richard emerged as the frontrunner in the 400m athletics race.

As the day progressed, runner Gina McNamara etched her name in the annals of Maltese becoming the first Maltese athlete to claim two gold medals at a single Small Nations Games.

After her victory in the 800 meters on Tuesday, McNamara surged past her competitors to seize first place in the 1,500 meters race.

Table tennis players Renata Stribkova and Iacob secured their second gold medal in the nail-biting decider. Meanwhile, Claire Azzopardi's abilities in the triple jump secured yet another gold medal for her and further solidified Malta's dominance in the Games.

In a thrilling climax, Malta then emerged triumphant in the squash competition, defeating Liechtenstein with a resounding score of 3-1.

The quartet comprising Brad Hindle Deguara, Daniel Zammit Lewis, Kijan Sultana, and Duncan Stahl claimedthe last gold medal for Malta.