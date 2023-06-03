Team Malta dominates 2023 GSSE, wins over 95 medals

Team Malta has achieved an extraordinary feat at the recently concluded 2023 GSSE, emerging as the top-performing nation in the medals table.

This remarkable accomplishment marks a historic moment for Malta, as never before has it surpassed all other small European nations.

The best finish had been fourth place in 1993, 2003, and 2011. However, this time, the Maltese team has far exceeded expectations, securing a staggering 38 gold medals, 30 silver medals, and 29 bronze medals, resulting in a total of 96 medals.

The performance of Team Malta on Saturday was a pivotal factor in this success.

Matija Pecotic and Matthew Asciak showcased their exceptional skills and clinched the gold medal in the men's tennis doubles event.

Shooter Clive Farrugia exhibited unparalleled precision and claimed the gold medal in the skeet event, closely followed by his teammate Marcello Attard.

In an intense display of talent and, table tennis player Felix Wetzel won in the men's singles category, securing another gold medal for Malta at the University Sports Hall.

Graham Pellegrini claimed victory in the 200m race, while James Arena topped in the triple jump event.

The long-distance running events witnessed outstanding performances by Jordan Gusman and Gina McNamara, both securing gold medals in the 5,000m race.

The men's and women's 4x100m relay teams propelled themselves to victory in their respective competitions.