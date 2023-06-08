'Celebrating Team Malta' event to be held to honour Maltese GSSE athletes

All are invited to ‘Celebrating Team Malta’, to celebrate the Maltese contingent’s historic results in the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

The event will take place will take place on Wednesday 14th June 2023 at 7:30pm in Castille Square, Valletta.

Team Malta has achieved an extraordinary feat at the recently concluded 2023 GSSE, emerging as the top-performing nation in the medals table. Attendees will even have the chance to meet the athletes during the event.

In a press release from Sport Malta, reference was made to the fact that before this year’s games, Malta’s best result was in 2003 as the Maltese athletes finished in fourth place. During the event, one can relive some of the highlights of the Games, while popular local artists and a live band will be performing. Artists Amber and Aiden will be joining the live band.

The celebration will be complemented by projections in the square, along with a fireworks display.