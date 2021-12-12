Max Verstappen crowned 2021 F1 world champion

Max Verstappen has overcome British driver Lewis Hamilton to become 2021 Formula 1 World Champion.

Verstappen is the first non-Mercedes driver to take the title since Sebastian Vettel with Red Bull in 2013. He is also the first Dutch world champion to clinch the prestigious title.

Max Verstappen drew first blood with pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, relegating his title rival Lewis Hamilton to second on the grid and with work to do.

While relations between the pair have been strained as the tension has ratcheted up and they have had repeated track incidents, on the eve of the finale there was a sense of calm focus from them both as they enjoyed the part they were playing in what has been a truly memorable season.

The stage was set for an ecstatic end to the race, with Verstappen hunting down Hamilton, but, with just over 15 laps in hand and the Briton pacing a bit too competitively, Verstappen’s hopes of stealing the title steadily diminished.

By lap 48, the gap was down to 12s, which definitely wasn’t good for Verstappen, as he, from that point, needed over a second a lap to even close his gap down to the soon-to-be 8-time world champion.

With just 5 laps in hand, Latifi crashed into the wall after tangling with Schumacher. Hence, the safety car was out, and crucially, Verstappen pitted for a set of soft tires and Hamilton had to stay out on his dying hard tires.

At the final lap, back markers were allowed to overtake the safety car, leaving Verstappen and Hamilton side by side.

With one lap to go, the fresh soft tyres helped Verstappen to overtake Hamilton and clinch the world championship.