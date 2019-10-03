Voomquest Enemed powerboat championship heads to Marina di Ragusa

Marina di Ragusa will be the stunning backdrop for the fourth and final GP of the VOOMQUEST Enemed UIM V2 World Powerboat Championship.

Six teams – Marine Diffusion, Atomic & Grey, Interceptor Remax, Cutting Edge, El Diablo and Freccia Blu – will battle each other on Sicilian sea from Friday, 4 October to Sunday 6 October, during which the 2019 UIM V2 World Powerboat Champion will be crowned.

Team Lethiec, who have been absent from all of 2019’s races – resulting in a seventh-place rank with 0 points in the overall championship’s ranking – are currently planning to join the race weekend at Marina di Ragusa, consequently, totalling seven teams battling it out in Sicily.

Currently Team El Diablo, which is formed by Clive Butler and Sammy Grima, hold the first position in the championship’s overall ranking with 152 points, with the latest 60 points awarded to them after their strong first place wins in GP3 at Marfa. They are followed in second position by Team Freccia Blu with 138 points; Team Marine Diffusion in third position with 130 points; Team Atomic and Grey in fourth position with 113 points; Team Cutting Edge in fifth position with 98 points; and Team Interceptor Remax in sixth position with 75 points.

Teams, management and fans are excited for another Voomquest weekend, which always promises action, drama and world-class performance on the sea!

Follow the Voomquest Facebook Page for full weekend programme, live race footage and updates: facebook.com/ Voomquest