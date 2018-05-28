Malta to host Europe’s small nations games in 2023

The small nations games will return to Malta in 2023 after the island’s bid received the necessary backing at the general assembly held in Montenegro.

The games are held every two years and Malta hosted them in 1993 and 2003.

Malta Olympic Committee president Julian Pace Bonello welcomed the news, saying that the organisation’s bid had the government’s backing.

Sports Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima said government was committed to help Maltese sport take the next step and achieve international success.

The games started in 1985 in San Marino with eight countries. In 2009, Montenegro became the ninth country to join the games.

The games cover various Olympic sport disciplines but may also feature other non-Olympic sports. They are normally held at the end of May or the beginning of June.

San Marino hosted the games last year and Montenegro will organise the forthcoming edition in 2019.

Malta’s highest ever medals tally was on home ground in 2003 when athletes collected 43 medals, including 12 gold.

Last year, Maltese athletes won a total of 29 medals, including four gold.

The countries that take part in the games are: Malta, Iceland, Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro and Monaco.