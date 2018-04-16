menu

RESULTS: 2018 Malta Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness National Championships

The 2018 Malta Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness National Championships was another success.

kevin
16 April 2018, 10:55am
by Kevin Grech
Top three overall- (L-R) second place Roderick Theuma, first place Carlos Caruana and third place Stephen Borg
The event took place at the Dolmen Hotel, St. Pauls Bay, Malta - 7 April, 2018.

The level of competition was very high and this event was included in the jam packed weekend including the 2018 IFBB Diamond Cup and IFBB Elite Pro Malta competitions.

Carlos Caruana edged out Roderick Theuma to take the Bodybuilding overall title. Stephen Borg took the third spot.

The audience was in full force supporting all the athletes.

IFBB President Rafael Santonja and other IFBB executives were guests at this event.

MFBBF President Ralph Decelis, Blanche Coppola and the committee organised another perfect event that made Malta one of the best locations to host a international bodybuilding event.

All photos of the MFBBF National Championships can be viewed here:

Gallery 1

Gallery 2

Gallery 3

Gallery 4

Gallery 5

Gallery 6

Gallery 7

Gallery 8

Official Results:

Kevin Grech is MaltaToday's sports editor. He has been the designer of MaltaToday's print ...
