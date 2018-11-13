The Archery Association of Malta: Great showing at International Competitions

The team, which had been selected and training during the summer months, competed in three different categories and was composed as follows:

Compound Men: Daniel Schembri, Patrick Zammit, Ryan Zammit.

Recurve Women: Michelle Abela.

Recurve Junior Men: Jeremy Bartolo.

Head Coach: John Schembri.

During the International Indoor Tournament in Messkirch, Germany, the team performed to high standards against very stiff competition with the following scores: Daniel Schembri 559, Patrick Zammit 557, Ryan Zammit 542, whilst Michelle Abela 548 and Jeremy Bartolo 493 placed first and second in their respective categories.

Ten days later the same team was off again to compete in the Cyprus International Tournament which was shot under very challenging conditions with very strong, gusty winds. The whole team again rose to the occasion with our Compound archers (D. Schembri/P. Zammit/R. Zammit) winning Silver in the Compound Men Team event against very strong teams from Greece and Cyprus whilst our Recurve archers (M. Abela/J. Bartolo) took Bronze in the Recurve Mixed Team event. In the individual matches, Ryan Zammit managed to beat the number one seed but was eliminated in the subsequent match.

The Archery Association of Malta is very satisfied that its policy of preparing and exposing its promising and dedicated archers to high level international competition is bearing good results. This work and commitment will continue under the guidance of John Schembri (Head Coach) who is also planning and implementing the Archery Association's technical and competitive schedule for the coming year.