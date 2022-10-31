Overseas edges Stompers in a thriller

Overseas came out of the blocks from the starting whistle and after one minute worked their first try, surprising Stompers before they had even settled.

A rolling maul went infield with Pierre Wedja (7) carrying it forward, the ball went into the hands of Kai Botha (14) who blitzed his way to score.

Michael Banks (10) converted to put the score 7-0.

Overseas tried to react with Herman Jordaan runnning back from fullback, passing on to Jacob Reid (11), who grubbered through into the corner. The ball bounced kindly for Wedja, who ran around to score under the posts. Banks kicked the conversion and a shell-shocked Stompers team trudged back to the half way with the score at 14-0 with four minutes on the clock.

Play flowed back and forth for a time and finally Stompers worked the ball into Overseas’ 22 and an angled run by Gruyer took him over the line. He converted his own try to claw back and make it Overseas 14, Stompers 7.

The teams traded tries through until half time Kevin Hernandez (13) scored for Overseas. Two quick tries for Stompers by Mathew Alexander (14) and another by Gruyer with just one converted that took the score to 19-19. Stompers started to find their game. But back came Overseas with Botha showing his speed from a standing start weaving his way to the line. Making the half time score Overseas 26, Stompers 19.

The second half was again a to and fro affair. Overseas converted tries by Jordaan (15) and Banks, putting them ahead with 33 against Stompers’ 19.

But a penalty try and a yellow card gave Stompers some ascendancy with then Richard Gum (13) crashing over under the posts from a short pass and the conversion by Gruyer bringing the teams level at 33. Jon Jon Micallef (7) saved his team with a turnover ball as Overseas surged forward. The play went up and down the field, Overseas missed a penalty from 25 metres out but Banks nailed the next one to take the honours in this pulsating game.

Referee: Mauro Micelli

Assistant referees: Sam Ramage and Martin Meli

Men of the match: Overseas: Herman Jordaan; Stompers: Clement Gruyer

***

Falcons' structure overcomes Kavallieri’s passion

The second game of the day, saw Falcons wearing down a passionate Kavallieri team to win 22 points to 5.

The half time score was Kavallieri 5, Falcons 0. It was another game that flowed up and down the pitch, with Kavallieri holding the edge in the first half after David Namusasi (8) had run from 30 metres to score following a patient build-up by the Men in Black.

In the second half, Falcons began to stretch Kavallieri from side to side with their ball carriers Liam Scicluna (4) and Thibaud Bouchiex (6) carrying powerfully. Leymarie kicked a penalty to finally open their scoring, it was Kavallieri 5, Falcons 3.

Then two tries by Bouchiex crashing over under the posts after some phase play, then running wide down the touchline from 25 metres out to go over in the corner with Leymarie converting both. The scoreline was Falcons 17, Kavallieri 5.

Falcons finished the game with another try with free-running Kyle Gauci (13) concluding the game by taking Falcons to the 22 mark.

Referee: Sam Ramage

Assistant referees: Mauro Micelli and Joseph Cutajar

Men of the Match: Falcons: Thibaud Bouchiex; Kavallieri: Branton Bonello

Match reports by Bryan Corlett