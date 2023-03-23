Malta Rugby to face tough Cyprus challenge this Saturday

This game is a part of the European Conference 1 South Competition.

At a press conference on the green fields of Marsa, President of the Malta Rugby Football Union(MRFU) Mr. Robert Portelli spoke about the excitement kicking in ahead of the match. This marks the last game for coach and Director of Malta Rugby Damian Neill, as his 18 year tenure comes to a close.

Coach Neill spoke of the young players coming through and players putting their hands up to play for their country. He says that even though it’s a tough competition playing eight internationals over two years includng the upcoming game against Cyprus, followed by Israel away in April, "we will give it our best and then the result will take care of itself!”

As he leaves his role, Coach Neill stated his appreciation for all the unsung heroes who have done the work behind the scenes and all the supporters who have attended the games in all weather conditions.

Kyle Gauci, who is part of this Saturday's squad, spoke of his excitement to be a part of the lead up to the game and to be playing the game with all his team mates.

Mr. Portelli encouraged everyone to come down and be a part of the atmosphere that a game of Maltese rugby creates.

Tickets are available here.