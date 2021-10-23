42nd edition of Rolex Middle Sea Race underway

The 42nd edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, organised by the Royal Malta Yacht Club set sail on Saturday morning.

The RMYC said that that despite the pandemic, it was surprised by the response and said it anticipates a race record. A range of monohall yachts from 25 countries are participating in the race, with the organisers hailing it “an impressive achievement”.

The RMYC said that the fleet of participants ranges from boats of 140 feet (42.56 metres) down to 30-footers (9 plus metres) ones. It stated that the favourite for the win is Skorpios, the monohull line honours winner at the 2021 Rolex Fastnet Race. The winner of the past two editions of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, the First 45 Elusive 2 is also participating in this year's edition.

This year’s race includes the largest Maltese representations in recent editions, with 13 entries.

Andrew Agius Delicata and Matthew Gabriele who are double handling the Reflex 38 Vivace said, “The Rolex Middle Sea Race is a very big challenge just doing it fully crewed. This is the second time we are doing it double handed. We came fourth last time, but are hoping for a podium position this year".

The forecast predicts confronting winds over 30 knots that could make life difficult for the smaller slower boats. While the maxi monohulls and multis could be looking at a sub-two-day passage, those further down the list will be at sea for up to six days, according to the RMYC.

“Whether big, small, one hull or three, the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race has all the hallmarks of a classic in the making. The combination of formidable weather forecast, formidable fleet and formidable course is a mouth-watering prospect,” the RMYC said.