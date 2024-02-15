Best sports online betting offers available now

Feyenoord will clash with Roma on Thursday, February 15th at 17:45. These two teams have a history of facing each other in European competitions, notably meeting in three consecutive knockout ties in the Europa League. Roma emerged victorious in their encounter during the Conference League final in 2022 in Tirana, Albania, and also eliminated Feyenoord from the Europa League quarterfinals last season.

In the upcoming match, Feyenoord is favoured to win the first leg at even odds, while Roma is trading as slight outsiders at 12/5. Feyenoord seeks redemption after their 4-1 defeat to Roma in the previous year's competition. Santiago Giménez leads the market to score at 11/8, closely followed by Ayase Ueda at 7/4.

For Roma, veteran striker Romelu Lukaku aims to make an impact with odds of 2/1 to score against Feyenoord. He boasts an impressive record in the Europa League, having scored in all but one of his last 17 appearances in the competition. Other potential scorers for Roma include Paulo Dybala (14/5) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (7/2), although they have yet to play under their new manager, Daniele De Rossi, following Mourinho's departure.

Both teams are determined to progress to the round of 16 in the Europa League. Feyenoord may have an opportunity as Roma recently suffered a 4-2 defeat to Inter Milan, potentially denting their confidence. However, under De Rossi's management, Roma has shown promise, and they are expected to put up a strong fight against Feyenoord.

In another Europa League match on the same day, AC Milan will face Rennes at 20:00. Despite Milan's strong performance in Serie A, their European campaign has been less impressive, with only five goals scored in the Champions League group stage. Rennes, on the other hand, has been in good form in the Europa League, aiming for their third consecutive away win in a major competition.

AC Milan is favoured to win the match on 8/13, with Olivier Giroud leading the market to score at 11/8. Giroud could become the fourth oldest player to score in the Europa League knockout stage if he finds the net against Rennes. Luka Jovic (15/8) and Rafael Leao (2/1) are also potential goal scorers for Milan.

The match between AC Milan and Rennes presents a tough call, as the two teams have not previously played against each other. AC Milan's unbeaten streak in their last five games makes them a formidable opponent, but Rennes' excellent form in Ligue 1 could give them the confidence to challenge the Italian side.

