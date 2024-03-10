Liverpool vs Manchester City's big clash on Sunday

This afternoon, Manchester City and Liverpool FC battle it out in what is expected to be a tense and exciting match. Bet-At-Home wants to add to the excitement by offering a welcome bonus that is truly not one to miss.

Liverpool is set to host Manchester City in a pivotal clash for the Premier League title race this weekend. This match marks the final showdown between two visionary managers, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, whose influence has reshaped the league landscape over the years.

With Liverpool leading by a slender margin, the return of Mohamed Salah adds firepower to their arsenal, demonstrated in their recent Europa League triumph over Sparta Prague. Meanwhile, City, buoyed by a routine Champions League victory over FC Copenhagen, faces the daunting task of breaking their poor record at Anfield to stay in contention for the title.

Despite City's formidable challenge, Klopp's Liverpool side rides a wave of momentum, aiming to secure another title under his stewardship. As the stage is set for this epic encounter, here's a breakdown of all you need to know:

Liverpool vs. Man City kicks off at 4:45 pm GMT on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Anfield in Liverpool.

Where to watch: TSN

Team News: Liverpool welcomed back Salah but suffered a setback with Ibrahima Konate's injury during the midweek clash. City, on the other hand, seems unscathed by fresh injury concerns, except for the absence of Jack Grealish.

Prediction: While City poses a formidable challenge, Liverpool's home advantage coupled with Salah's return makes them a force to reckon with. Predicted Score: 1-1.

Players must be 18 years + to partake in any gambling, betting or casino activity. Players are urged to seek help if they require it. Players play at their own risk.