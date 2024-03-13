Champions League: Wednesday 13 March

In this evening's match, Inter take on Atlético Madrid at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid. If you weren't able to secure tickets to the match, worry not, as Bet-At-Home will be able to help make you feel as though you're there in the stadium thanks to their welcome bonus. Players are invited to sign up with Bet-At-Home where they will be rewarded with a €300 welcome bonus which is sure to kickstart their spotsbetting journey.

In a pivotal clash, Atlético Madrid under the leadership of Diego Simeone brace for their 50th home encounter in the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan. They find themselves trailing by a single goal and must overturn the deficit to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Inter Milan secured a narrow 1-0 victory at San Siro in the first leg, courtesy of Marko Arnautović's decisive strike in the second half, extending their winning streak to an impressive 13 consecutive games. A triumph in this fixture would mark a new club record of 14 consecutive wins, surpassing the previous milestone set in 2007-08 under Roberto Mancini.

With a defensive prowess evident by conceding merely three goals in their last 11 outings across all competitions, Inter poses a formidable challenge for Atlético, who must find the back of the net at least once to keep their hopes alive. However, the odds seem stacked against them, as the Opta supercomputer assigns them a mere 24.1% chance of progression, the lowest among all teams competing this week.

Atlético's preparation suffered a setback as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against La Liga strugglers Cádiz in their recent fixture, adding pressure to their already challenging task.

Meanwhile, in another intriguing encounter, Borussia Dortmund and PSV find themselves deadlocked following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Eindhoven. Luuk de Jong's penalty equalizer in the second half nullified Donyell Malen's early opener for BVB, setting the stage for an enthralling second leg.

PSV enters the fray with confidence, leading the Dutch Eredivisie table by a commanding 10 points and maintaining an unbeaten record after 25 matches, dropping just six points throughout the season. Their recent 1-0 victory against Go Ahead Eagles further solidifies their form.

However, Dortmund presents a formidable challenge at home, boasting an undefeated streak of eight consecutive Champions League matches at Signal Iduna Park. Nonetheless, their last defeat on home turf in the competition came against Dutch opponents, Ajax, indicating PSV's potential to cause an upset.

PSV aims to reach the Champions League quarterfinal for only the third time in their history, with previous appearances in 2004-05 and 2006-07. The Opta supercomputer gives them a 42.2% chance of progression, suggesting a closely contested encounter that might extend to extra time or penalties against the resilient Germans.

Players must be 18 years + to partake in any casino, gambling or betting service. Players are urged to seek help if they require it. Players play at their own risk.