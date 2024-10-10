Tennis icon Rafael Nadal announces his retirement

Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from professional tennis.

His last event will be the Davis Cup next month in Malaga, wearing Spanish colours.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who won 22 Grand Slam titles including 14 at the French Open, announced the news in a video message posted on X.

He said: “Hello everyone. I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis.”

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010 added: “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make.”

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

“But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” he said.

Nadal's career has been hampered by injuries; he missed the 2023 French Open and was beaten in the first round by German Alexander Zverev this year.

He won his last Roland Garros title in 2022 and left the tournament on a jaw-dropping 112-4 win-loss record.

Nadal's successes came during an extraordinary period when he, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and, for a while, Andy Murray, dominated the sport.

Nadal added he was "very excited" to finish his career at the Davis Cup.

A teenage Nadal was part of the Spain team which defeated the USA to win the trophy on home soil 20 years ago.

"But, I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country.

"I think I've come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup Final in Seville in 2004."

Nadal went on to thank his team and his fans, before adding: "I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way,

"I can only end by saying a thousand thanks, and see you soon."

The Spaniard has not played since the Paris Olympics, where he lost to old rival Djokovic in the second round of the singles tournament and reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

Federer was quick to pay a warm tribute to his friend and great rival.

"What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come," the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam winner wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour."