Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquarters in St. Julian's Malta

-A top-of-the-range commercial kitchen to provide healthy, well-balanced meals (breakfast and lunch) - free of charge for all employees. Where possible, food products are organic and sourced locally.

-Gym offering state of the art cardio and muscle equipment promoting fitness and wellbeing among employees.

-Two purpose-built slides in the building to echo the company’s sense of playfulness.

-30% of workstations allow employees to choose to stand at their desk, which can help to reduce back pain and can burn an extra 50 calories per hour.

-35% of the building used for staff leisure activities, such as the gym, dining area, the Skynet, ice-cream corner, balconies for gatherings and informal meetings.

-Fully equipped auditorium for 30+ people - ideal for presentations, training, and seminars

-In-house Barista on the ground floor, making artisan coffees.

-Free parking available for all employees at local car-parks to ease street parking pressure in the surrounding area.

-Highly secure/access control building, with biometric access.



At the event GiG CEO, Robin Reed, also revealed GiG’s plans to create their next inspirational work environment in Malta. This future move will create an additional workspace at near-by office premises in the St Julian’s Pendergardens development to accommodate the company's planned growth.







In a thank-you note to Malta GiG CEO, Robin Reed, also said: “Malta has been good to us. Since the establishment of GiG in 2012, the company has grown to more than 650 people, reaching millions of end users and empowering dozens of companies with our products and services. GIG recently posted its 13th consecutive financial quarter with all time high revenues as our 4000 shareholders saw the market cap exceed 500 million EUR. An extraordinary growth having accelerated and benefited suppliers as much as people in both the industry and our community. ”



