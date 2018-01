Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards have been announced, with The Shape of Water leading with 13 nominations

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards have been announced, with The Shape of Water leading the field.Guillermo del Toro’s drama leads the way in nominations for this year’s Oscars, receiving 13 nominations, including best picture.World War Two drama Dunkirk follows with eight nominations, including best picture and best director, while Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri receives seven.McDonagh’s dark comedy-drama, which received the most awards at this month’s Golden Globes, includes nominations for a best picture, best actress pick for Frances McDormand and supporting actor nods for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.In total, there were nine films nominated for best picture, with Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, Get Out, Phantom Thread and The Post completing the list.British stars shortlisted include Gary Oldman, Sally Hawkins and a pair of Daniels - Day-Lewis and Kaluuya.Oldman's performance as Churchill has already won the British actor a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award.To win the Oscar, he will have to beat three-time best actor winner Day-Lewis, nominated again for Phantom Thread.Another British star, Phantom Thread’s Leslie Manville will battle it out against favourite Alison Janney (I, Tonya), in the supporting actress category, which also includes Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) and Mary J Blige (Mudbound).Facing up against McDormand and Hawkins in the best actress category are The Post’s Meryl Streep, I, Tonya’s Margot Robbie and Lady Bird’s Saorsie Ronan. As expected there was a nomination for supporting actressMeryl Streep's receives another best actress nomination for newspaper drama The Post is her 17th for best actress and her 21st overall.Despite concern that this year’s best director category would be a male-only affair, Greta Gerwig picked up a nomination for her coming of age drama Lady Bird, which received five nominations in total.Another female-directed film, Dee Rees’ second world war drama Mudbound also received five nominations, including a best cinematographer nod for Rachel Morrison, the first time in Academy history that a woman has been nominated in the category.Notable firsts include Rachel Morrison's best cinematography nomination for the same movie, Mudbound, Netflix's drama about racial tension in Mississippi.Mudbound's Mary J Blige also makes history by getting nominations for best supporting actress and best song in the same year.The 90th Academy Awards will take place on the 4 March at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. The ceremony will be hosted by late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the 2017 Oscars.Call Me by Your NameDarkest HourDunkirkGet OutLady BirdPhantom ThreadThe PostThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriTimothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your NameDaniel Day-Lewis, Phantom ThreadDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutGary Oldman, Darkest HourDenzel Washington, Roman J Israel, EsqSally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady BirdMeryl Streep, The PostMary J Blige, MudboundAllison Janney, I, TonyaLesley Manville, Phantom ThreadLaurie Metcalf, Lady BirdOctavia Spencer, The Shape of WaterWillem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterChristopher Plummer, All the Money in the WorldSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriThe Boss BabyThe BreadwinnerCocoFerdinandLoving VincentPaul Thomas Anderson, Phantom ThreadGuillermo del Toro, The Shape of WaterGreta Gerwig, Lady BirdChristopher Nolan, DunkirkJordan Peele, Get OutAbacus: Small Enough to JailFaces PlacesIcarusLast Men in AleppoStrong IslandEdith+EddieHeaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405Heroin(e)Knife SkillsTraffic StopA Fantastic WomanThe InsultLovelessOn Body and SoulThe SquareMighty River, MudboundThe Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your NameRemember Me, CocoStand Up for Something, MarshallThis Is Me, The Greatest ShowmanCall Me by Your NameThe Disaster ArtistLoganMolly’s GameMudboundThe Big SickGet OutLady BirdThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriBlade Runner 2049Darkest HourDunkirkMudboundThe Shape of WaterBeauty and the BeastDarkest HourPhantom ThreadThe Shape of WaterVictoria & AbdulBaby DriverDunkirkI, TonyaThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriDarkest HourVictoria & AbdulWonderDunkirkPhantom ThreadThe Shape of WaterStar Wars: The Last JediThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriBeauty and the BeastBlade Runner 2049Darkest HourDunkirkThe Shape of WaterDear BasketballGarden PartyLouNegative SpaceRevolting RhymesDeKalb ElementaryThe Eleven O’ClockMy Nephew EmmettThe Silent ChildWatu Wote/All of UsBaby DriverBlade Runner 2049DunkirkThe Shape of WaterStar Wars: The Last JediBaby DriverBlade Runner 2049DunkirkThe Shape of WaterStar Wars: The Last JediBlade Runner 2049Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Kong: Skull IslandStar Wars: The Last JediWar for the Planet of the Apes