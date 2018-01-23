|
Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations
The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards have been announced, with The Shape of Water leading with 13 nominations
23 January 2018, 3:57pm
Guillermo del Toro’s drama leads the way in nominations for this year’s Oscars, receiving 13 nominations, including best picture.
World War Two drama Dunkirk follows with eight nominations, including best picture and best director, while Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri receives seven.
In total, there were nine films nominated for best picture, with Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, Get Out, Phantom Thread and The Post completing the list.
British stars shortlisted include Gary Oldman, Sally Hawkins and a pair of Daniels - Day-Lewis and Kaluuya.
Oldman's performance as Churchill has already won the British actor a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award.
To win the Oscar, he will have to beat three-time best actor winner Day-Lewis, nominated again for Phantom Thread.
Another British star, Phantom Thread’s Leslie Manville will battle it out against favourite Alison Janney (I, Tonya), in the supporting actress category, which also includes Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) and Mary J Blige (Mudbound).
Facing up against McDormand and Hawkins in the best actress category are The Post’s Meryl Streep, I, Tonya’s Margot Robbie and Lady Bird’s Saorsie Ronan. As expected there was a nomination for supporting actress
Meryl Streep's receives another best actress nomination for newspaper drama The Post is her 17th for best actress and her 21st overall.
Despite concern that this year’s best director category would be a male-only affair, Greta Gerwig picked up a nomination for her coming of age drama Lady Bird, which received five nominations in total.
Another female-directed film, Dee Rees’ second world war drama Mudbound also received five nominations, including a best cinematographer nod for Rachel Morrison, the first time in Academy history that a woman has been nominated in the category.
Notable firsts include Rachel Morrison's best cinematography nomination for the same movie, Mudbound, Netflix's drama about racial tension in Mississippi.
Mudbound's Mary J Blige also makes history by getting nominations for best supporting actress and best song in the same year.
The 90th Academy Awards will take place on the 4 March at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. The ceremony will be hosted by late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the 2017 Oscars.
Best picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq
Best actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best supporting actress
Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best supporting actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best animated film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best documentary
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best documentary short
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best foreign language film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best song
Mighty River, Mudbound
The Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me, Coco
Stand Up for Something, Marshall
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
Best adapted screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Best original screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best costume design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Best editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best makeup and hair
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best production design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best animated short
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best live action short
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Best sound editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best sound mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best visual effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
