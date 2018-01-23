We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Arts
Entertainment

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards have been announced, with The Shape of Water leading with 13 nominations 

23 January 2018, 3:57pm
The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards have been announced, with The Shape of Water leading the field.

Guillermo del Toro’s drama leads the way in nominations for this year’s Oscars, receiving 13 nominations, including best picture.

World War Two drama Dunkirk follows with eight nominations, including best picture and best director, while Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri receives seven.

The Shape of Water leads with 13 nominations
McDonagh’s dark comedy-drama, which received the most awards at this month’s Golden Globes, includes nominations for a best picture, best actress pick for Frances McDormand and supporting actor nods for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.

In total, there were nine films nominated for best picture, with Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, Get Out, Phantom Thread and The Post completing the list.

British stars shortlisted include Gary Oldman, Sally Hawkins and a pair of Daniels - Day-Lewis and Kaluuya.

Oldman's performance as Churchill has already won the British actor a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award.

To win the Oscar, he will have to beat three-time best actor winner Day-Lewis, nominated again for Phantom Thread.

Another British star, Phantom Thread’s Leslie Manville will battle it out against favourite Alison Janney (I, Tonya), in the supporting actress category, which also includes Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) and Mary J Blige (Mudbound).

Facing up against McDormand and Hawkins in the best actress category are The Post’s Meryl Streep, I, Tonya’s Margot Robbie and Lady Bird’s Saorsie Ronan. As expected there was a nomination for supporting actress

Meryl Streep's receives another best actress nomination for newspaper drama The Post is her 17th for best actress and her 21st overall.

Despite concern that this year’s best director category would be a male-only affair, Greta Gerwig picked up a nomination for her coming of age drama Lady Bird, which received five nominations in total.

Another female-directed film, Dee Rees’ second world war drama Mudbound also received five nominations, including a best cinematographer nod for Rachel Morrison, the first time in Academy history that a woman has been nominated in the category.

Notable firsts include Rachel Morrison's best cinematography nomination for the same movie, Mudbound, Netflix's drama about racial tension in Mississippi.

Mudbound's Mary J Blige also makes history by getting nominations for best supporting actress and best song in the same year.

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on the 4 March at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. The ceremony will be hosted by late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the 2017 Oscars.

Full list of nominations:

Best picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq

 

Best actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

 

Best supporting actress

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

 

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best animated film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

 

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

 

Best documentary

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

 

Best documentary short

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

 

Best foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

 

Best song

Mighty River, Mudbound

The Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me, Coco

Stand Up for Something, Marshall

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

 

Best adapted screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

 

Best original screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

 

Best costume design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

 

Best editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best makeup and hair

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

 

Best score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best production design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

 

Best animated short

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

 

Best live action short

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

 

Best sound editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

Best sound mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

Best visual effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

