[WATCH] Is romance still alive? We took to the streets to find out

Is the Prime Minister a romantic? Has the Opposition leader got anything special planned for Valentine's Day? And does the Speaker of the House believe in love? MaltaToday finds out, also hitting the streets of Valletta to find out what people make of the most romantic day of the year

paul_cocks
14 February 2018, 4:39pm
by Paul Cocks
Timeless: Roses remain the Valentine's Day gift of choice. Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Timeless: Roses remain the Valentine's Day gift of choice. Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
The people have their say on romance, love and Valentine's Day

“For this was sent on Seynt Valentyne’s day, whan every foul cometh ther to choose his mate.”

So wrote Chaucer in 1375, in his The Canterbury Tales and in what many believe to have been the first that 14 February, St Valentine's Day, was in fact associated with love and romance. 

And on this, the most romantic day of the year, MaltaToday sought out the country's political leaders to find out if the were romantic and if they still celebrate Valentine's Day.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he was as romantic "as anyone else" but admitted that he would sit down for a nice meal with his wife, Michelle.

READ ALSO: Valentine's Special | Love me, love me not

Adrian Delia, leader of the Opposition, said that he was more romantic than his wife Nickie and that, over the years, he had always sought to do something romantic.

"My dream was always to cook a special meal for her myself, but the one time I tried actually ended in disaster," he said. "I'm lucky she didn't decide to leave me there and then."

He said that any plans for Valentine's Day evening would now probably have to be limited to a quiet meal at home. "Having enetered the political arena, we can't go anywhere now without having people take pictures of us."

The Speaker of the House, Anglu Farrugia, said that he and his wife have been married for 35 years and admitted that he was still very much in love.

"After so many years together, love grows to mean so much more and reaches a level of complicity and understanding that is great," he said.

Ever the romantic, Farrugia admitted that the first thing he did in the morning, upon reaching his office, was to order a bouquet of flowers to be delivered to his wife at home

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in Entertainment
[WATCH] Is romance still alive? We took to the streets to find out
Entertainment

[WATCH] Is romance still alive? We took to the streets to find out
Paul Cocks
Valentine's Special | Love me, love me not
Entertainment

Valentine's Special | Love me, love me not
Massimo Costa / Maria Pace / Tia Reljic
[WATCH] Ever tried solving the Rubik's Cube? This young Gozitan does it in 29 seconds
Entertainment

[WATCH] Ever tried solving the Rubik's Cube? This young Gozitan does it in 29 seconds
Kurt Sansone
Copy-paste fail links Maltese law to web article on pregnancy symptoms
Entertainment

Copy-paste fail links Maltese law to web article on pregnancy symptoms
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe