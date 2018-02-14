[WATCH] Is romance still alive? We took to the streets to find out

The people have their say on romance, love and Valentine's Day

“For this was sent on Seynt Valentyne’s day, whan every foul cometh ther to choose his mate.”

So wrote Chaucer in 1375, in his The Canterbury Tales and in what many believe to have been the first that 14 February, St Valentine's Day, was in fact associated with love and romance.

And on this, the most romantic day of the year, MaltaToday sought out the country's political leaders to find out if the were romantic and if they still celebrate Valentine's Day.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he was as romantic "as anyone else" but admitted that he would sit down for a nice meal with his wife, Michelle.

READ ALSO: Valentine's Special | Love me, love me not

Adrian Delia, leader of the Opposition, said that he was more romantic than his wife Nickie and that, over the years, he had always sought to do something romantic.

"My dream was always to cook a special meal for her myself, but the one time I tried actually ended in disaster," he said. "I'm lucky she didn't decide to leave me there and then."

He said that any plans for Valentine's Day evening would now probably have to be limited to a quiet meal at home. "Having enetered the political arena, we can't go anywhere now without having people take pictures of us."

The Speaker of the House, Anglu Farrugia, said that he and his wife have been married for 35 years and admitted that he was still very much in love.

"After so many years together, love grows to mean so much more and reaches a level of complicity and understanding that is great," he said.

Ever the romantic, Farrugia admitted that the first thing he did in the morning, upon reaching his office, was to order a bouquet of flowers to be delivered to his wife at home