Unite with Tomorrowland returns on 28 July at Marsa sports grounds

The 400,000 visitors from all over the world that are expected to gather in Boom, Belgium for the double edition of Tomorrowland this summer, will be joined by more than 100,000 people in seven countries, including Malta.

The musical celebration will be held in Malta for the second time in as many years. It will be held at the Marsa sports grounds.

On Saturday, 28 July, during seven exceptional celebrations 'UNITE With Tomorrowland' will connect Tomorrowland in Belgium with Abu Dhabi, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Spain, and Taiwan, alternating an impressive DJ line-up with a live satellite connection.

This will be the fourth edition of this musical festival.

Organisers promise a stage that appeals to the imagination, enchanting decorations and special effects to ensure an extraordinary experience. Technically, the festival is also a masterpiece, because thanks to the satellite connection, the show will run completely synchronized at all locations. Everything during these seven events revolves around the escape from reality, partly thanks to the spectacular Tomorrowland MainStage, and the connection between the People of Tomorrow across the continents.

The pre-registration for Unite With Tomorrowland in Malta is now open via this website.

Pre-Registration will close on Tuesday 27 February at noon.

Everyone who pre-registers will receive an email with a link on Wednesday 28 February that gives them the opportunity to access pre-sale and purchase tickets at the best price.

People should click attending on the official Unite With Tomorrowland Malta FB Event Page to be the first to know.