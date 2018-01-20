We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

National

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Court & Police

Shop staff stop would-be thief

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Football

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upgrade

National

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upg...

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Nature

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

Football

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’

National

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicis...

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Valletta 2018

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Music

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

World

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macr...

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-offs' says Graffiti

National

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-off...

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

World

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquarters in St. Julian's Malta

Announcements

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquart...

Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

Home
Arts
Music

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Petty, the lead singer of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, "suffered from many serious ailments...most significantly a fractured hip", according to a statement released by his family. 

20 January 2018, 11:46am
Print Version
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre on 14 August (Photo:Los Angeles Times)
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre on 14 August (Photo:Los Angeles Times)
Rock legend Tom Petty died of an accidental overdose of various painkillers, according to a statement issued by his family.

Petty, the lead singer of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, "suffered from many serious ailments...most significantly a fractured hip", according to a statement released by his family. He is believed to have been overusing prescription pain medication when he died in October at the age of 66.

He was also a co-founder of the musical group the Traveling Wilburys in the late 1980s and had recorded albums with the likes of Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne and George Harrison.

Petty was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu on 2 October. Efforts to revive him failed and he died in hospital later that evening.

Petty's family posted an update on Facebook after meeting with a medical examiner on Friday morning.

"On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication", the statement said.

"We knew before the report was shared with us that he was prescribed various pain medications for a multitude of issues including Fentanyl patches and we feel confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident."

The family said that his death "may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that is a necessary and healthy discussion".

The Los Angeles coroner's office attributed the musician’s death to "multisystem organ failure" due to a "mixed toxicity" of seven medications: fentanyl, oxycodone, emazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetyl fentanyl, and despropionyl fentanyl.

 

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges...

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies a...

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

National

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Court & Police

Shop staff stop would-be thief

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Football

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upgrade

National

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebb...

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Nature

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research ...

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

Football

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’

National

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against remova...

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Valletta 2018

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ce...

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Music

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdo...

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

World

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – Presiden...

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-offs' says Graffiti

National

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privat...

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

World

US government in shutdown after budget bill failur...

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquarters in St. Julian's Malta

Announcements

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening o...

Trending Articles
1

Nationalist MP boycotts Valletta 2018 ceremony over deleterious state of residents’ amenities
2

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’
3

Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll
4

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
5

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a ‘fiscal black hole’ in latest skirmish on tax
follow us on facebook
MaltaToday