Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boosted Kohl’s shares | Calamatta Cuschieri

Toyota's futuristic self-driving store and boosted Kohl's shares
A market recap, Toyota’s new e-Palette vehicle and Kohl’s boosted shares
Calamatta Cuschieri
9 January 2018, 11:32am
A futuristic self-driving store
On Monday during a conference, Toyota Motor Corp showed off a new concept called e-Palette, a vehicle similar to a food truck that is highly customizable. The company is trying to combine autonomous vehicles and retail into futuristic pop-up shops, and has convinced Amazon.com Inc. to help out.
Users can completely customize the interior and exterior of the large, boxy vehicle, which Toyota hopes to offer in three sizes. Toyota and its partners will concentrate on firming up the concept, which is all-electric and built for autonomy. Partners will be able to install their own self-driving technology in e-Palette, Toyoda said.
Partners in the company’s new e-Palette Alliance include Amazon, ride-sharing titans Uber and Didi Chuxing, Pizza Hut and Mazda Motor Corp.
This is just one example of Toyota's vision for auto mobility solutions," Toyoda said. The e-pallette will make its debut at the 2020 Olympic Games.
Toyota is also working on new solid state battery technology to make the power source smaller and lighter, and "much more affordable – this new form of electrification plus the Toyota Connected platform are key components of future mobility services.
Toyota stock was up to 0.5% on Monday after gaining 12% last year.
Kohl’s Corp boosts full year outlook on strong holiday sales
According to analysts, Kohl’s Corp.’s jump in earnings guidance and its holiday season same-store sales results indicate that the retailer has snapped up in the market share. Chief Executive Kevin Mansell said business was consistently strong through November and December, and all lines of business, reported positive same-store sales with an increase up to 6.9%. Kohl’s positive sales growth comes as no surprise. However, the extent of the increase is impressive and suggests that Kohl’s grew its market share over the holiday season.
Analysis indicates Kohl’s will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of US tax reform and they believe management will consider partially reinvesting into store operations and labor, with the remainder increasing capital returns.
Kohl’s fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $4.10 to $4.20, up from previous guidance of $3.72 to $3.92. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.98 to $4.08 compared with prior guidance of $3.60 to $3.80. Kohl’s will announce fourth-quarter and fiscal 2017 results on March 1, the company said. Kohl’s shares were up 5.1% in Monday trading, and closed the day up 4.7%.
Kohl’s shares were up more than 31% in the last three months.
