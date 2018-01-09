We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Home
Business
Business Comment

Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boosted Kohl’s shares | Calamatta Cuschieri

A market recap, Toyota’s new e-Palette vehicle and Kohl’s boosted shares

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri
9 January 2018, 11:32am
Print Version
The e-Pallette will make its debut at the 2020 Olympic Games
The e-Pallette will make its debut at the 2020 Olympic Games
U.S. stock-market indexes ended mostly higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scoring their fifth consecutive record close in 2018. However, the Dow industrials struggled, finishing marginally lower and breaking a four-day progress. The market indexes were driven by the utilities and real estate sectors.

A futuristic self-driving store

On Monday during a conference, Toyota Motor Corp showed off a new concept called e-Palette, a vehicle similar to a food truck that is highly customizable. The company is trying to combine autonomous vehicles and retail into futuristic pop-up shops, and has convinced Amazon.com Inc. to help out.

Users can completely customize the interior and exterior of the large, boxy vehicle, which Toyota hopes to offer in three sizes. Toyota and its partners will concentrate on firming up the concept, which is all-electric and built for autonomy. Partners will be able to install their own self-driving technology in e-Palette, Toyoda said.

Partners in the company’s new e-Palette Alliance include Amazon, ride-sharing titans Uber and Didi Chuxing, Pizza Hut and Mazda Motor Corp.

This is just one example of Toyota's vision for auto mobility solutions," Toyoda said. The e-pallette will make its debut at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Toyota is also working on new solid state battery technology to make the power source smaller and lighter, and "much more affordable – this new form of electrification plus the Toyota Connected platform are key components of future mobility services.

Toyota stock was up to 0.5% on Monday after gaining 12% last year.

Kohl’s Corp boosts full year outlook on strong holiday sales

According to analysts, Kohl’s Corp.’s jump in earnings guidance and its holiday season same-store sales results indicate that the retailer has snapped up in the market share. Chief Executive Kevin Mansell said business was consistently strong through November and December, and all lines of business, reported positive same-store sales with an increase up to 6.9%. Kohl’s positive sales growth comes as no surprise. However, the extent of the increase is impressive and suggests that Kohl’s grew its market share over the holiday season.

Analysis indicates Kohl’s will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of US tax reform and they believe management will consider partially reinvesting into store operations and labor, with the remainder increasing capital returns.

Kohl’s fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $4.10 to $4.20, up from previous guidance of $3.72 to $3.92. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.98 to $4.08 compared with prior guidance of $3.60 to $3.80. Kohl’s will announce fourth-quarter and fiscal 2017 results on March 1, the company said. Kohl’s shares were up 5.1% in Monday trading, and closed the day up 4.7%.

Kohl’s shares were up more than 31% in the last three months.

 

Disclaimer:

This article was issued by Linda DeLuca, Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article is being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri is one of Malta's largest financial services firms.
