Regulation for Bitcoin and battery saving function | Calamatta Cuschieri

Major European indexes closed in the red on Wednesday as investors focused on the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, as well as corporate earnings. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel claimed in a speech at the WEF that Brexit made the European Union stronger, while French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned environment for investment and cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, Novartis posted a 113% jump in its fourth-quarter earnings per share.



The FTSE 100 dropped 1.14%. The Sage Group pulled the index down as its stock plunged 6.48%. The DAX fell 1.07%. The energy sector suffered the largest losses with RWe and E.ON closing over 3% lower. The CAC 40 lost 0.72%. The worst performer was STMicroelectronics which plummeted 6.28%.



Macron: G20 needs to regulate Bitcoin



French President Emmanuel Macron said at Davos that a common international approach is necessary in regards to regulation of business environment for investment, including the world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin. "We need to establish a global contract for global investment," he stated. France's chief of state added that international organizations need to be strengthened so that countries can regulate globalization in a cooperative manner.



Reiterating his position that France needs a more attractive environment for investment, he pointed out that it can be created with environmental and financial incentives as well. As an essential condition for economic growth, Macron emphasized the importance of public-private partnership in investing in education, especially in underdeveloped countries.



Apple unveils battery-saving function in iOS 11.3



Apple Inc. said on Wednesday that the upgrade of its operating system, scheduled for the spring, will bring improvements in augmented reality (AR) possibilities for developers and a feature to measure battery health and save power. The iPhone maker has sparked controversy after acknowledging its updates for older models impact performances. The new function in a later release will enable users to turn off the dynamic power management.



The AR experience will be enhanced with the positioning of two-dimensional images and the recognition and manipulation of virtual items on vertical surfaces, the company added. It said it has designed animojis with dozens facial expressions and prepared karaoke videos for them. Messages will be expanded with a business chatting platform, while patients will be able to access medical records from hospitals and clinics.



Disclaimer:



This article was issued by Rodrick Duca, Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit,







