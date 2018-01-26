Markets with mood swings | Calamatta Cuschieri

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three yea...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculatio...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling fo...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project gover...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline proje...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

National

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

Home
Business
Business Comment

Markets with mood swings | Calamatta Cuschieri

Stumbling markets, Anglo-US relations & strong oil prices

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri
26 January 2018, 9:14am
Print Version
Trump's and May's first meeting since clashing over the US president's retweets of far-right videos in November
Trump's and May's first meeting since clashing over the US president's retweets of far-right videos in November
US markets advanced on Thursday, buoyed by solid corporate earnings and continued weakness in the dollar after comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Wall Street opened at fresh records, but quickly lost momentum only to recover lost ground later in the session. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 200 points on the back of stronger-than-expected quarterly results from Caterpillar and 3M.. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent, with materials as the best-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.4 percent.

European stock markets took off strong but erased earlier gains and turned firmly lower, yanked lower by a euro rally after the European Central Bank said eurozone growth was surprisingly strong and offered only limited pushback against the Trump administration’s embrace of dollar weakness. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% to end at 398.60, its lowest close since January 17.

Trump – May companionship

In a series of warm exchanges in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump predicted a "tremendous increase" in UK-US trade, after talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May. It was their first meeting since clashing over the US president's retweets of far-right videos in November. The two leaders met at the World Economic Forum, with post-Brexit trade relations between the two countries high on the agenda.

Mr Trump said: "One thing that will be taking place over a number of years will be trade. Trade is going to increase many times.” A Downing Street spokesman said the two leaders had also discussed the Bombardier trade dispute and that Mrs May had "reiterated" the importance of the firm to Northern Ireland, Iran, Syria and Brexit negotiations. She added, "Alongside that working for a good trade relationship for the future which will be for both our benefits, so the UK and the US both do well out of this - and it's been great to see you today."

Crude strength

Oil rose on Thursday, with global benchmark Brent surging above $71 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on support from a weaker U.S. dollar, tighter global supplies and a record run of declines in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude climbed to $66.66, also the highest since early December 2014, before dipping to $66.04, up 43 cents.

A falling dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for other currency holders and tends to support oil prices, marking the theme for most markets today. Recent supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia have kick started recoveries seen in oil prices, however they have been somewhat offset by growing output of U.S. shale oil, as higher prices have encouraged more investment in expanding supplies.

Disclaimer:

This article was issued by Peter Petrov, Junior Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article is being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri is one of Malta’s largest financial services firms. The company offe...
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery al...

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed juro...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car c...

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals fo...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Chu...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook ...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was fo...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
2

[WATCH] Talks between Vitals and Steward started last September, health minister says
3

Malta gas pipeline planners warned over unexploded WW2 bombs
4

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected
5

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank
Latest Business News

Markets with mood swings | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 09:14
Stumbling markets, Anglo-US relations & strong oil prices

No need of interpretation when the wording of a contract is clear
Law Report 08:39
The Court does not need to try to interpret an agreement, when the wording is clear and will apply that clear wording

Regulation for Bitcoin and battery saving function | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 25-01
Macron: the world’s biggest cryptocurrency needs to be regulated. The next upgrade for apple iOS will bring improvements in devices he...

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 24-01
Markets hit all new highs, Netflix hits all new highs & EU goes after Qualcomm

Healthcare – avoid the gloomy tale of private finance initiatives | PKF Malta
Business Comment 24-01
Malta’s diverse economy cannot be built exclusively on private public initiatives but on a healthy mix of public sector initiatives an...