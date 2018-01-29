The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Court & Police

Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport through Malta IIP

National

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport throu...

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

World

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Court & Police

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Court & Police

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market Bond Fund

Announcements

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market B...

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

National

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to American company

National

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to ...

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the world

World

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the wo...

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

Court & Police

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Business News

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

National

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

National

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

National

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH deal

National

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH d...

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Home
Business
Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

U.S. equity benchmarks, Intel stock rise and Coincheck’s repayment to owners of NEM coins 

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri
29 January 2018, 11:13am
Print Version
Intel Corporation, last Thursday posted blowout earning and also reported December quarter revenue ahead of consensus estimates
Intel Corporation, last Thursday posted blowout earning and also reported December quarter revenue ahead of consensus estimates
U.S. equity benchmarks on Friday surged to session highs, finishing the day squarely in record territory and booking a fourth straight weekly advance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.92 points or 0.9%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index SPX, +1.18% climbed about 33.62 points, or 1.2%, to an all-time high at 2,872.87 on the back of a 2.2% gain in the health-care sector, and a 1.6% rally in technology, viewed as the growth areas of the market. All three benchmarks finished at their best levels of the day, suggesting that investors continue to rush into equities amid an almost relentless ascent for assets perceived as risky despite rising concerns about lofty valuations. The week ahead will see some technology giants report including Alibaba Group, Facebook, Apple and Amazon while the Chair of Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen will hold her final meeting about interest rate. On Tuesday, the US Government will deliver the First State of Union.

 

Intel stock rose 10%: no financial impact from Meltdown and Spectre

Intel Corporation known as a company engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud, last Thursday posted blowout earning and also reported December quarter revenue ahead of consensus estimates. The stock price reached its highest since 2000 and shares rose 10%.

The chip giant also announced that two flaws named Meltdown and Spectre, discovered by three groups of researchers earlier this month would not have any financial impact. In addition, the company revealed that it is working on the hardware approach to mitigate against potential attacks using the vulnerabilities, while keeping disclosure general and bland. In order to protect the company’s result from security exploits, Intel upgraded its risk factor, even though the chip security flaws didn’t have any impact on cost products. An analyst believes that the company’s diversification toward data-centric businesses that accounted for the 47% of Intel revenue and an increase in operational efficiencies markets, are driving the company toward faster longer-term revenue growth at stronger profitability. At least 20 analysts boosted their target price.

Intel’s outlook for the first quarter was in line with the expectations.

Intel shares were up 33% over the last twelve months while index like S&P 500 rose 24%.

 

Coincheck will repay $425 million lost due to a biggest ever thieves

Tokyo based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck said on Sunday it would return about 46.3 billion yen ($425 million) of the virtual money it lost to hackers two days ago in one of the biggest-ever thefts of digital money.

That amounts to nearly 90% of the 58 billion yen worth of NEM coins the company lost in an attack that forced it to suspend on Friday withdrawals of all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin.

Coincheck said, in a statement, that it would repay the roughly 260,000 owners of NEM coins in Japanese yen, though it was still working on timing and method.

Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) sent a notice to the country's roughly 30 firms that operate virtual currency exchanges to warn of further possible cyber-attacks, urging them to step up security.

Japan started to require cryptocurrency exchange operators to register with the government only in April 2017. Pre-existing operators such as Coincheck have been allowed to continue offering services while awaiting approval. Coincheck's application, submitted in September, is still pending.

In 2014, Mt. Gox, a bitcoin exchanged based in Tokyo, which once handled 80% of the world's bitcoin trades, filed for bankruptcy after losing around half a billion dollars’ worth of bitcoins. More recently, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Youbit, last month shut down and filed for bankruptcy after being hacked twice last year.

In Davos last week, at the World leaders meeting fresh warnings were issued about the dangers of cryptocurrencies, with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressing his concern about the money being used for illicit activity.

 

Disclaimer

This article was issued by Linda De Luca, Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article is being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri is one of Malta’s largest financial services firms. The company offe...
Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Court & Police

Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport through Malta IIP

National

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU...

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

World

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf fr...

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Court & Police

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana...

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Court & Police

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market Bond Fund

Announcements

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Em...

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

National

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed ton...

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to American company

National

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals conc...

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the world

World

Fitness app highlights sensitive military position...

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

Court & Police

Convenience store thief gets two years for multipl...

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Business News

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industr...

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

National

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

National

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

National

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH deal

National

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial prot...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

Assistant Commissioner ‘can't exclude’ PEP behind Caruana Galizia murder
2

Refusals from Allianz, Deutsche Bank left Vitals with no choice but to sell
3

Rental prices in Malta today are almost double what they were in 2008
4

Betsson Group to shed workers as it streamlines operation
5

I'm alright, f**k you jack
Latest Business News

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry
Business News 14:26
Journalist Patrick J O Brien's reputation as a leader in attracting both gaming and financial companies to Malta is well noted. He now r...

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 11:13
U.S. equity benchmarks, Intel stock rise and Coincheck’s repayment to owners of NEM coins 

Betsson Group to shed workers as it streamlines operation
Business News 10:05
The Malta-based gaming company said it would be reducing its employee headcount by 160

Markets with mood swings | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 26-01
Stumbling markets, Anglo-US relations & strong oil prices

No need of interpretation when the wording of a contract is clear
Law Report 26-01
The Court does not need to try to interpret an agreement, when the wording is clear and will apply that clear wording