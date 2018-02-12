The Week Ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Markets started the new week firmly on a positive note after the recent volatility and sharp falls experienced in last week’s correction. The Stocks Europe 600 index climbed, led by miners, while S&P 500 futures rose. Asian stocks were buoyed by the attempts to thaw the tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

US futures are pointing towards a higher open on Monday as investors waited to hear from President Donald Trump about his administration’s plan to spend $200 billion to spur work on the nation’s infrastructure. Hopes for an economic boost from increased infrastructure spending have helped lift stocks since Trump was elected in late 2016.

Economic data

The US economic calendar starts out with the Treasury Budget forecast to be announced on Monday, and will follow with the release of retail sales and inflation data on Wednesday, which investors will be closely watching, to gauge the impact increased inflation will have on interest rates.

Europe follows suit, with Eurozone GDP growth to be confirmed on Wednesday along with German HICP inflation. The bank of England will also be releasing January inflation data on Tuesday, along with retail sales figures for the same month on Friday.

In Asia, Japan will be closing its markets and celebrating its National Foundation Day with business resuming on Tuesday, immediately followed by their January PPI report.

Corporate earnings

Earnings season slows towards its end after an impressive round of performances in recent weeks from top names gave investors plenty to bite on, however there are still some earnings reports to watch in the upcoming week.

Groupon Inc. will be releasing its fourth-quarter report on Wednesday before the market open with analysts expecting steady growth and 60% increased revenues in the key holiday quarter. Another name to follow will be Shopify Inc., which is scheduled to announce on Thursday before the market open with analysts expecting it to beat its projected numbers for Q4, followed by Shake Shack Inc., releasing its figures on Thursday after the market close.

Disclaimer

This article was issued by Peter Petrov, Junior Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article is being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.