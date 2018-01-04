|
Major Intel chip security flaw discovered
The bug is thought to affect all processors from the last decade, with experts claiming that a fix could slow down computers by up to 30%
4 January 2018, 9:51am
The flaw makes it easier for hackers to target passwords and other personal details.
In a statement issued yesterday, Intel said it was working on a fix, which experts have said could slow down processing power by up to 30%.
“Recent reports that these exploits are caused by a “bug” or a “flaw” and are unique to Intel products are incorrect. Based on the analysis to date, many types of computing devices — with many different vendors’ processors and operating systems — are susceptible to these exploits,” said Intel in a statement.
It added that “contrary to some reports, any performance impacts are workload-dependent, and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time”.
The problem centres around a part of an operating system called a kernel – a program which controls most other programs, allowing them to access the computers memory. It appears that the flaw allows programs to bypass the kernel and carry out high-level manipulation themselves.
Court & Police
Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from...
Court & Police
Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts...
Court & Police
Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought ...
|
DealToday
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens
2
Updated | Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta
3
Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence
4
Gaming addiction classified as mental health condition by World Health Organisation
5
Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence
Latest Business News
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons