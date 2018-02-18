Updated | St Paul's Bay man charged with drug trafficking

A 28-year-old man residing in St Paul’s Bay was granted bail after being charged with trafficking cannabis.

Rhys Spiteri, a St Paul’s Bay resident, was caught with three kilograms of cannabis resin on Saturday night, the police said. He was arrested following a drugs squad operation on Saturday, where he was found to be in possession of what appeared to be cannabis ready which was ready to be trafficked.

In court, the police said they believed the cannabis was to be trafficked, however defence lawyer Franco Debono objected to this, arguing that there was no reason to believe this was the case.

Spiteri pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs and not guilty to trafficking. He was granted bail against a deposit of €10,000.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for Spiteri.