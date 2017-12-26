|
For third year in a row, Emma and Luca top baby names list in 2017
Other names like Ella, Julia and Amy were also contenders
Maria Pace
26 December 2017, 8:54am
While traditional names aren’t as common as before, even once popular names like Daniel, Mark, Maria and Nicole are slowly fading from Malta’s newest generations.
The most popular girls’ name throughout the 10 years appears to be Emma, being the most common name for five years, including 2017.
When it comes to boys’ names, there seems to be a competition between the names Luca and Jake, both very popular in the last few years, with Luca being the most popular for the last three years.
Both Emma and Luca have been popular for a while now, however, these last ten years have also introduced a new era of innovative names, such as Xemx, Faith, Zen, and Cataleya.
Who knows, maybe 2018 will see more baby names like Donald, Adrian and Marlene.
