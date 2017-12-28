Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

The Permanent Commission against Corruption has not conducted investigations for the past seven months, as it awaits a nominee from the Opposition

Maria Pace





The party was reacting to news that the Permanent Commission against Corruption has failed to function since its composition is still waiting for the Opposition's nominee.



"The Democratic Party is again offering its service to Malta, as the third party in Parliament, by offering to join this commission and thereby allowing it to function," the party said in a statement.



The anti-corruption commission is still awaiting a nominee from the Opposition,



The commission has not conducted any investigations for the last seven months, as no new members had been appointed.



A post previously occupied by lawyer Yana Micallef Stafrace became vacant after she was appointed magistrate last April. Another post became vacant after the death of former magistrate Joe Cassar.



“It is this unfortunate attitude, whereby the Nationalist Party refuses to be a proactive or strong Opposition, that forces the Partit Demokratiku to continue to be the sole champion of good governance in Malta,” the Democratic Party said.



The government had previously said that lawyer Philip M. Magri was appointed on 27 April to replace Micallef Stafrace and that it was waiting for the Opposition to appoint its nominee.



