We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

National

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off M...

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

National

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

National

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud...

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

National

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

National

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public, Archbishop says

National

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public,...

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

World

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

National

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

National

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Business News

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Stewa...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Home
News
National

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

The Permanent Commission against Corruption has not conducted investigations for the past seven months, as it awaits a nominee from the Opposition

maria_pace
Maria Pace
27 December 2017, 4:56pm
Print Version
A placard at an anti-corruption protest called by the Nationalist Party soon after the revelations of the Panama Papers in March 2016. The placard reads: 'Who does not fight corruption, is corrupt'. Photo: Ray Attard
A placard at an anti-corruption protest called by the Nationalist Party soon after the revelations of the Panama Papers in March 2016. The placard reads: 'Who does not fight corruption, is corrupt'. Photo: Ray Attard
The Democratic Party has offered to nominate someone to the Permanent Commission against Corruption so that it could conduct investigations after a seven month hiatus.

The party was reacting to news that the Permanent Commission against Corruption has failed to function since its composition is still waiting for the Opposition's nominee.

"The Democratic Party is again offering its service to Malta, as the third party in Parliament, by offering to join this commission and thereby allowing it to function," the party said in a statement.

The anti-corruption commission is still awaiting a nominee from the Opposition, over two-and-a-half months after being contacted by the Prime Minister about the matter.

The commission has not conducted any investigations for the last seven months, as no new members had been appointed.

A post previously occupied by lawyer Yana Micallef Stafrace became vacant after she was appointed magistrate last April. Another post became vacant after the death of former magistrate Joe Cassar.

“It is this unfortunate attitude, whereby the Nationalist Party refuses to be a proactive or strong Opposition, that forces the Partit Demokratiku to continue to be the sole champion of good governance in Malta,” the Democratic Party said.

The government had previously said that lawyer Philip M. Magri was appointed on 27 April to replace Micallef Stafrace and that it was waiting for the Opposition to appoint its nominee.

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

National

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘...

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

National

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minist...

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

National

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian...

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

National

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrear...

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

National

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption co...

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public, Archbishop says

National

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be ma...

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

World

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

National

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President ca...

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

National

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dang...

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Business News

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks f...

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European tel...

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals tr...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on fema...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices
2

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears
3

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
4

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election
5

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons