|
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices
The private jet of Conservative Party peer Michael Ashcroft careened off the Malta runway and crashed into the Safi offices of the Polidano Group after the parked aircraft got unhinged
Matthew Vella
27 December 2017, 10:45pm
The construction company's offices are located in Safi, right off the outermost runways of the Malta International Airport.
It is understood that the plane, which was at Park 4 at the Malta International Airport, careened off the runway and straight into the Polidano offices, possibly after strong winds dislodged and blew away wheel chock supposed to prevent it from moving.
The plane then slid along the sloped ground, smashing into offices at some speed and sustaining extensive damage. The Malta police and Armed Forces are on site and have closed the road off to traffic.
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Business News
Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks f...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices
2
Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears
3
[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
4
Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election
5
Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons