[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

First photos are in of a crash involving a grounded airplane that manouvered its way right into the Polidano Group offices in Safi.The construction company's offices are located in Safi, right off the outermost runways of the Malta International Airport.It is understood that the plane, which was at Park 4 at the Malta International Airport, careened off the runway and straight into the Polidano offices, possibly after strong winds dislodged and blew away wheel chock supposed to prevent it from moving.The plane then slid along the sloped ground, smashing into offices at some speed and sustaining extensive damage. The Malta police and Armed Forces are on site and have closed the road off to traffic.The private jet, registered in Bermuda, belongs to politician Michael Ashcroft, Baron Ashcroft. He is a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and is the 74th richest person in the UK, as ranked by the Sunday Times Rich List 2015, with an estimated fortune of £1.32 billion. His peerage was controversial due to his status as a tax exile. Ashcroft holds dual British and Belizean nationality, and is a belonger of the Turks and Caicos Islands.