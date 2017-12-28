We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

National

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off M...

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

National

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

National

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud...

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

National

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

National

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public, Archbishop says

National

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public,...

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

World

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

National

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

National

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Business News

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Stewa...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Home
News
National

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

The private jet of Conservative Party peer Michael Ashcroft careened off the Malta runway and crashed into the Safi offices of the Polidano Group after the parked aircraft got unhinged

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
27 December 2017, 10:45pm
Print Version
Michael Ashcroft's (inset) private jet lost its security cables and taxied straight off the Malta runway
Michael Ashcroft's (inset) private jet lost its security cables and taxied straight off the Malta runway

First photos are in of a crash involving a grounded airplane that manouvered its way right into the Polidano Group offices in Safi.

The construction company's offices are located in Safi, right off the outermost runways of the Malta International Airport.

It is understood that the plane, which was at Park 4 at the Malta International Airport, careened off the runway and straight into the Polidano offices, possibly after strong winds dislodged and blew away wheel chock supposed to prevent it from moving.

The plane then slid along the sloped ground, smashing into offices at some speed and sustaining extensive damage. The Malta police and Armed Forces are on site and have closed the road off to traffic.

The private jet, registered in Bermuda, belongs to politician Michael Ashcroft, Baron Ashcroft. He is a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and is the 74th richest person in the UK, as ranked by the Sunday Times Rich List 2015, with an estimated fortune of £1.32 billion. His peerage was controversial due to his status as a tax exile. Ashcroft holds dual British and Belizean nationality, and is a belonger of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

National

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘...

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

National

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minist...

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

National

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian...

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

National

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrear...

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

National

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption co...

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public, Archbishop says

National

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be ma...

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

World

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

National

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President ca...

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

National

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dang...

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Business News

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks f...

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European tel...

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals tr...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on fema...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices
2

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears
3

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
4

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election
5

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons