We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

National

Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

World

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

National

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

National

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Announcements

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells diplomats

National

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells di...

Man seriously injured in fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in fall

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

National

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost €2.2 million

National

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost €2.2 million

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in Pakistan

World

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in P...

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia family case to have him removed from murder investigation

Court & Police

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia fami...

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member

National

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission ...

Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola to arrive in Malta

Announcements

Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola to arrive in Mal...

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending auditor general probe

National

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending auditor general pr...

Education Minister's former aide allegedly wanted €30,000 cash bribe

Court & Police

Education Minister's former aide allegedly wanted €30,000 cash ...

Markets take a break | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets take a break | Calamatta Cuschieri

Home
News
National

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

Joe Camilleri served the labour party and the government for many years 

maria_pace
Maria Pace
11 January 2018, 3:59pm
Print Version
Joe Camilleri has passed away at age 86.

Camilleri was honoured as a member of the National Order of Merit on Republic Day last December.

Camilleri was a pharmacist, but served the Labour Party and the government for many years, particulary in his role  of private secretary for ex-prime minister Dom Mintoff.

Between 1957 and 1964 he was president of Labour League of Youth while also serving and International secretary for the Labour party. He also served Cabinet Secretary.

The Labour Party remembered Camilleri on this day, and thanked him for his work for the party.

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

National

Police union boss in favour of random drug tests f...

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

World

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Ir...

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

National

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

National

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Announcements

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second con...

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells diplomats

National

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 20...

Man seriously injured in fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in fall

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

National

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost €2.2 million

National

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost €2.2 mi...

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in Pakistan

World

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped an...

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia family case to have him removed from murder investigation

Court & Police

Sick police official forces court to put off Carua...

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member

National

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corrupt...

Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola to arrive in Malta

Announcements

Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola t...

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending auditor general probe

National

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending aud...

Education Minister's former aide allegedly wanted €30,000 cash bribe

Court & Police

Education Minister's former aide allegedly wanted ...

Trending Articles
1

ECB currently assessing leaked FIAU reports on Pilatus Bank
2

Air Malta to sell airport slots to new government company
3

[WATCH] Meryl Streep pays tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia at press freedom speech
4

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member
5

Malta’s passport gets you to 169 countries hassle-free