Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away
Joe Camilleri served the labour party and the government for many years
Maria Pace
11 January 2018, 3:59pm
Camilleri was honoured as a member of the National Order of Merit on Republic Day last December.
Camilleri was a pharmacist, but served the Labour Party and the government for many years, particulary in his role of private secretary for ex-prime minister Dom Mintoff.
Between 1957 and 1964 he was president of Labour League of Youth while also serving and International secretary for the Labour party. He also served Cabinet Secretary.
The Labour Party remembered Camilleri on this day, and thanked him for his work for the party.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
