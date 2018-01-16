|
Court & Police
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told
|
Medical cannabis could be manufactured in Malta
Government presents the first reading of a bill to regulate the manufacture of medical cannabis in Malta
Yannick Pace
15 January 2018, 7:03pm
Speaking in parliament last month, Health Minister Chris Fearne had said that in addition to facilitating the availability of medical cannabis in Malta, government would also be looking at ways in which “serious individuals” could be licensed to manufacture cannabis products in Malta.
This, he said, would also serve to push prices of medical cannabis in Malta down.
Amendments to the Drug Dependence (Treatment not imprisonment) started being debated last month, with Fearne stating that he expected the changes to come into force by February.
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
Court & Police
Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from ...
Court & Police
Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on At...
Court & Police
Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, pol...
Court & Police
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, cou...
|
Trending Articles
1
Air Malta reaches agreement with ALPA over collective agreement
2
‘Prime Minister’s defence of Mizzi and Schembri leads to suspicion he is an accomplice’ - Busuttil
3
Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, police treating as homicide
4
Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged murderer's Constitutional case
5
Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons