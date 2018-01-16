We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Medical cannabis could be manufactured in Malta

Government presents the first reading of a bill to regulate the manufacture of medical cannabis in Malta

Yannick Pace
Yannick Pace
15 January 2018, 7:03pm
The first reading of a bill intended to govern the manfucature of cannabis in Malta was presented in parliament on Monday
The first reading of a bill intended to govern the manfucature of cannabis in Malta was presented in parliament on Monday
Economy Minister Chris Cardona this evening presented the first reading of a bill that would govern the manufacture of medical cannabis in Malta.

Speaking in parliament last month, Health Minister Chris Fearne had said that in addition to facilitating the availability of medical cannabis in Malta, government would also be looking at ways in which “serious individuals” could be licensed to manufacture cannabis products in Malta.

This, he said, would also serve to push prices of medical cannabis in Malta down.

Amendments to the Drug Dependence (Treatment not imprisonment) started being debated last month, with Fearne stating that he expected the changes to come into force by February.

yannick_pace
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
