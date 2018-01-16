Medical cannabis could be manufactured in Malta

Economy Minister Chris Cardona this evening presented the first reading of a bill that would govern the manufacture of medical cannabis in Malta.Speaking in parliament last month , Health Minister Chris Fearne had said that in addition to facilitating the availability of medical cannabis in Malta, government would also be looking at ways in which “serious individuals” could be licensed to manufacture cannabis products in Malta.This, he said, would also serve to push prices of medical cannabis in Malta down.Amendments to the Drug Dependence (Treatment not imprisonment) started being debated last month, with Fearne stating that he expected the changes to come into force by February.