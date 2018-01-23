We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses says it was ignored by government over issues related to continous professional development of social workers

maria_pace
Maria Pace
23 January 2018, 10:16am
Social workers who work at schools will follow industrial directives starting from Monday 29 January.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said it has informed the prime minister’s Permanent Secretary’s office of the directives, after issues related to Continous Professional Development were ignored by the government.

The union said that continous professional development is vital for social workers.

 “MUMN has sent the notice to the Permanent Secretary’s office a week before the industrial action will take place in the hopes that a solution will be found,” the statement said.

“We hope that the Permanent Secretary will not leave it until the last minute to find a solution, as it could be too late.” 

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
