Vince Muscat ‘il-Kohhu’ admitted to hospital

Vince Muscat ‘il-Kohhu’ has been admitted to hospital after suffering chest pain in prison, where he is currently being held.

Muscat, along with George Degiorgio ‘ic-Ciniz’ and his brother Alfred Degiorgio ‘il-Fulu’, stands accused of the brutal murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in October.

The three men were in court on Thursday, as magistrate Clare Stafrace Zammit continued to hear evidence against them.

Sources have said that Muscat is currently being treated at the Orthopedic outpatients department at Mater Dei Hospital.

Muscat has a history of criminal activity having been charged with alleged involvement a 2010 heist on HSBC.

In 2014, Musact was shot in the neck three times as he was parking his car in Msida. He drove himself to the police station, and later accused Jonathan Pace of Zejtun of having shot him. Pace was shot dead later that year.