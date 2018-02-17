[WATCH] Birzebbugia skatepark to become safe space for young skaters

President Marie Lousie Coleiro Preca this morning was in Birzebbugia where she visited a site that is being developed into a skate park, thanks to funding provided by the President's Trust

tia_reljic
17 February 2018, 5:51pm
by Tia Reljic

President Marie-Louise Colerio Preca visited the construction site of a new skatepark in Birzebbugia, which is being built as part of a youth-empowerment initiative.

The aim of the new park is to provide a safe space for youths to practice their sport or hobby, the president said.

The initiative came about when Agenzija Zghazagh, speaking on behalf of young people from Birzebbugia, contacted the President's Trust to put forward the idea of providing young skaters an appropriate area to safely practice their hobby.

“Youths would end up skating in places which are not safe for them or for others,” the president said, adding that young people from the South of Malta did not have access to a skatepark. 

Speaking at the event, young skaters also shared their concerns about the danger of skating in the streets or traveling all the way to the Msida skatepark to do so. 

The name of the initiative, SPARK, was chosen by the youths themselves.

 

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in National
[WATCH] Birzebbugia skatepark to become safe space for young skaters
National

[WATCH] Birzebbugia skatepark to become safe space for young skaters
Tia Reljic
FIAU report: MEP David Casa to testify in court on Monday
National

FIAU report: MEP David Casa to testify in court on Monday
Staff Reporter
Admits to throwing paint over love rival's car
National

Admits to throwing paint over love rival's car
Matthew Vella
Coleiro Preca denies having had role in Paqpaqli supercar event
National

Coleiro Preca denies having had role in Paqpaqli supercar event
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe