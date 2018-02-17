[WATCH] Birzebbugia skatepark to become safe space for young skaters

President Marie-Louise Colerio Preca visited the construction site of a new skatepark in Birzebbugia, which is being built as part of a youth-empowerment initiative.

The aim of the new park is to provide a safe space for youths to practice their sport or hobby, the president said.

The initiative came about when Agenzija Zghazagh, speaking on behalf of young people from Birzebbugia, contacted the President's Trust to put forward the idea of providing young skaters an appropriate area to safely practice their hobby.

“Youths would end up skating in places which are not safe for them or for others,” the president said, adding that young people from the South of Malta did not have access to a skatepark.

Speaking at the event, young skaters also shared their concerns about the danger of skating in the streets or traveling all the way to the Msida skatepark to do so.

The name of the initiative, SPARK, was chosen by the youths themselves.