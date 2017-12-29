|
Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents
|
George Weah elected Liberia president
Weah will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president, in Liberia’s first democratic handover in decades
29 December 2017, 8:33am
With nearly all ballots from Tuesday’s run-off vote counted, Weah is well ahead of opponent Joseph Boakai.
Weah led with 61.5% to Vice President Joseph Boakai’s 38.5%, National Elections Commission Chairman Jerome Korkoyah told reporters in the capital Monrovia on Thursday.
Weah will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president, in Liberia’s first democratic handover in decades.
Weah’s supporters began celebrating At his party headquarters outside Monrovia, as he greeted them from a balcony.
"My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation," Weah tweeted after the results were announced.
"I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on."
Weah starred at top-flight European football clubs Paris St-Germain (PSG) and AC Milan, before ending his career in England with brief stays at Chelsea and Manchester City.
He is the only African footballer to have won both Fifa World Player of the Year and the prestigious Ballon D'Or.
“When you feel sick for some time and you receive proper medication - that is how I feel now. He will be good for our country. He is King George!” a supporter said.
“I know in him we can get a better liberia,” said Domah Johnson, a supporter of his party, the Congress for Democratic Change. “With George, he will empower the youth, the women, and will develop the country.”
Weah’s critics, however, say he has not offered enough concrete policy proposals. His choice of running mate has also raised eyebrows- Jewel Howard-Taylor, the ex-wife of Charles Taylor, a former president of Liberia who is serving 50 years in a British prison for war crimes in neighbouring Sierra Leone.
“I think Weah is not fit for the work. He will see it,” said Anthony Mason, 34, who had huddled around radios at the headquarters of Boakai’s Unity Party for the results.
Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...
Albanian pair jailed for using false travel docume...
