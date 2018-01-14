|
Hawaii’s residents receive false missile alert, triggering hysteria, evacuations
Emergency system workers sent the alert by mistake
14 January 2018, 4:17pm
The alert was sent mistakenly sent by an employee at Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency, who reportedly ‘pushed the wrong button’ during a shift handover process.
The message, which read ‘Ballistic missile threat inboud to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.’, was received by mobile phone users at 8:07am local time (7:07pm CET).
Eighteen minutes later, an email was sent out saying that the alert was false, and a follow-up text message was sent to mobiles 38 minutes later, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii has such an alert system in place due to the threat posed by intercontinental ballistic missiles which could be sent by North Korea.
A federal investigation has been launched in the US state, and officials said they would work towards ensuring the incident never repeats itself.
