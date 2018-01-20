Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

Paul Bocuse, known as the “pope” of French Gastronomy, died this morning at one of his famous restaurants in Lyon

Paul Bocuse, known as the “pope” of French Gastronomy, died this morning at one of his famous restaurants in Lyon.The French Chef was known for his innovative approach when it came to dealing with food. He was also revered for the high quality of his restaurants.The 91-year-old Chef, who had a triple heart bypass in 2005, suffered from Parkinson’s disease for a long time.Paul Bocuse was famous for his approach towards ‘nouvelle cuisine’ which is a healthier form of cooking that concentrates on a lighter dish but with a larger emphasis on presentation.His favorite ingredient? Butter. "(It's a) magical product," he said during a visit to the Culinary Institute of America. "Nothing replaces butter."His, restaurant, L'Auberge du Pont de Collonges, in Lyon has received 3 Michelin stars since 1965.French Interior Minister, Gerard Collomb, announced Bocuse’s death on Twitter this afternoon."Mr Paul was France. Simplicity and generosity. Excellence and art of living. The pope of gastronomes leaves us.” Collomb said. “May our chefs, in Lyon, as in the four corners of the world, long cultivate the fruits of his passion."