|
Valletta 2018
Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony
National
Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away
|
Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91
Paul Bocuse, known as the “pope” of French Gastronomy, died this morning at one of his famous restaurants in Lyon
Staff Reporter
20 January 2018, 4:22pm
The French Chef was known for his innovative approach when it came to dealing with food. He was also revered for the high quality of his restaurants.
The 91-year-old Chef, who had a triple heart bypass in 2005, suffered from Parkinson’s disease for a long time.
Paul Bocuse was famous for his approach towards ‘nouvelle cuisine’ which is a healthier form of cooking that concentrates on a lighter dish but with a larger emphasis on presentation.
His, restaurant, L'Auberge du Pont de Collonges, in Lyon has received 3 Michelin stars since 1965.
French Interior Minister, Gerard Collomb, announced Bocuse’s death on Twitter this afternoon.
"Mr Paul was France. Simplicity and generosity. Excellence and art of living. The pope of gastronomes leaves us.” Collomb said. “May our chefs, in Lyon, as in the four corners of the world, long cultivate the fruits of his passion."
Valletta 2018
Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ce...
Announcements
Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening o...
|
Trending Articles
1
Nationalist MP boycotts Valletta 2018 ceremony over deleterious state of residents’ amenities
2
‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’
3
Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll
4
Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
5
EU Commissioner dubs Malta a ‘fiscal black hole’ in latest skirmish on tax
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons