How to spend your EuroMillions winnings in 24 hours
We have no idea why you’d want to spend a whopping €151,000,000 in one day, but here you go…
First things first, you’re going to need a diamond massage, to help relieve the stress of winning the EuroMillions jackpot, right?
For just €80,000, you can have 1.5 carat diamonds, which have been ground into a powder, applied all over the skin, for a treatment that is not only anti-aging, but detoxifying too! Whilst we’re on the subject of all things shiny, why not go for the €36,000,000 De Beer Millennium Jewel 4?
Worked up an appetite yet? Not to worry. There’s a white truffle and gold pizza selling for no less than €2,500 (and in Malta too!) Not enough? There’s a €25,000 gold-infused taco being sold in Mexico.
Now it’s time to get into the serious stuff. Pet lover? For just €3,200,000, your dog can have the fanciest collar in town, as it contains over 1,600 hand-placed diamonds.
Why not treat yourself, too? Invest in the €35,000,000 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, which became the most expensive car on the market when it was sold to a private collector in the UK. Just be careful not to scratch the door on your way out.
One last thing? The €30,000,000 bikini. Yes, you read that correctly. Created by Susan Rosen, the swimsuit is more a work of art than an article of clothing. Whilst we’re here, why not stop in to buy the €25,000,000 diamond studded watch?
Also, for you maths whizzes out there, even if you run out and buy everything on this list, you’ll still have almost €22,000,000 leftover, which we would recommend you hold on to for a little while.
How can you take part? Simple.
Create an account on Jackpot.com and have your friends or family do the same. Next, just select the EuroMillions lottery and bet on five numbers from 1-50, as well as two Lucky Stars between 1-12.
Your chance of winning the EuroMillions is 1 in 13 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160. With these odds, it’s not hard to understand why people from the world over want to take part!
